WV OEMS Employee Appointed to National Education Council

The West Virginia Department of Health proudly announces that a division manager within the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) has been appointed to a national education council, placing West Virginia and its EMS services and educational protocols in the spotlight.





During a recent National Association of State Emergency Medical Service Officials (NASEMSO) annual meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jason Rucker, OEMS Education, Certification, and Testing Division Manager, was appointed to NASEMSO’s Education Council, which focuses efforts around curricula development, instructor standards, and competency measurement.





“I am incredibly honored to be named to NASEMSO’s Education Council,” Rucker shares. “This not only allows me to be a part of developing curriculum standards upheld by EMS officials across the country, but also it allows me the opportunity to show how we, here at home, are advancing our education and practices to make patient care better across West Virginia.”





As part of the Educational Council, Rucker has been placed on the following committees:

Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Student Minimum Competency Committee: Created to develop national recommended student minimum competencies for EMR students

Community Paramedicine National Standards Committee: Created to develop national standards for community paramedicine education

Critical Care Transport National Standards Committee: Created to develop national standards for critical care transport education





“I want to congratulate Jason on this incredible opportunity,” adds Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “We want to grab onto any chance that allows us to highlight the great work being done here. While Jason’s appointment shows how he is excelling in his sector of OEMS, it's also a reflection of how that office as a whole is going above and beyond to make a difference.”





In this effort to continually expand its educational offerings and potential, West Virginia OEMS recently introduced simulation training to EMS departments across the state through a one-time allocation of $5 million designed to specifically support training via advanced technology. The virtual reality component allows instructors to modify scenarios from basic medical assistance to trauma level situations, giving trainees the ability to get hands-on experience in a controlled and calm environment. Trainees are equipped with VR headsets, which allow them to assess virtual models that are experiencing minor to severe injuries. The trainee has the ability to unclothe, intubate, and even resuscitate the model virtually or assess the model through the screen while they physically practice techniques on a training dummy.





“This level of immersion enhances the learning experience and better prepares our students for real-world scenarios,” explains OEMS Director Jody Ratliff. “It adds a level of realism that you just can’t attain aside from actually experiencing it. This is exactly the type of effort on our part that we want to show to the country through Jason. It’s an opportunity to say, ‘Look at how far we’ve come.’”

