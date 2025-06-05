West Virginia Cancer Registry Earns National Distinction

​The West Virginia Cancer Registry, a program of the West Virginia Department of Health, has earned a national distinction by attaining the distinguished Gold Standard for Registry Certification from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR). This marks the 26th consecutive year that the program has earned the certification, which recognizes the highest possible standard for data quality, completeness, and timeliness.





“Our ability to track data that is of quality is vital as we work each and every day to learn more about cancer, its cause, and its cure,” explains Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “I want to wholeheartedly applaud our Cancer Registry team for their hard work and dedication. This national recognition, and the fact that we’ve retained it for nearly three decades, is proof of their unwavering commitment to collect, distribute, and evaluate the state’s cancer data in a timely manner.”





The West Virginia Cancer Registry, housed within the Department of Health’s Bureau for Public Health, Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, Division of Cancer Epidemiology, collects information on all cancers diagnosed and/or treated in West Virginia and through lawful reciprocal data sharing agreements, all cancers diagnosed and/or treated among West Virginia residents by health care providers outside of West Virginia.​

