2025 Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Award Recipients Named at Annual Conference
The West Virginia Department of Health, Bureau for Public Health's Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced the recipients of the 2025 Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Award at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buchannon on Friday, June 6, 2025.
The event, which recognizes and celebrates 45 organizations committed to fostering environments that offer everyone the opportunity to live a healthier life, was hosted by Try This West Virginia at their annual conference.
“I cannot think of a more perfect time for us to celebrate those who are working to make West Virginia healthier than now when there has been this visible shift to prioritize our health and well-being,” shared Secretary of Health, Dr. Arvin Singh. “We need champions in our communities and in our workplaces who are ready and willing to take that first step. Together, we can make big moves toward change. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”
“These organizations have made a conscious effort to improve the overall well-being of the communities they serve,” added Hilary Payne, Director of HPCD. “We appreciate their dedicated work and applaud their success in promoting healthier lifestyles throughout West Virginia.”
This year’s award recipients include a diverse range of organizations from free health clinics to markets and outreach ministries, all of which are making significant strides in health promotion and community and worksite wellness.
The 2025 awardees are:
- Cabell-Huntington Health Department
- Charleston Thunder Sled Hockey
- City of Montgomery
- City of Nitro
- City of Smithers
- Clendenin Brewing Co.
- Community Markets Inc.
- Diana Community Center
- Farms Work Wonders
- Freedom's Run Races & Grant Program
- Garden of Promise
- Good Samaritan Free Health Care Clinic
- Greenbrier County Health Alliance
- Grow Ohio Valley
- Hardy County Cryptid
- Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries
- HOH Share
- Kanawha County Starting Points Family Support Center
- Lost River Trails Coalition
- Main Street Martinsburg, City of Martinsburg, Martinsburg CVB
- Marshall County Family Support Center
- Masontown Community Garden
- Mingo County 4H
- Motown Flow: Spinning Community
- Mountains of Hope Outreach
- Movin' in May - Jackson County
- Planned Approach To Community Health Coalition of Taylor County
- Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority
- Ranson Community Gardens
- Roane General Hospital, Prescription for Your Health
- Roots of Resilience, Child Protect of Mercer County Inc.
- Slanesville Garden- Ice Mountain School Garden
- Something Sober, NAMI Greater Wheeling
- Summersville Lake State Park
- T. L. Fruits and Vegetables LLC
- The Amputee Center
- The Resilience Collaborative of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties
- Watermark Farm
- Wellness and Recycling, West Liberty Lions Club, FSC
- West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League
- Wheeling Line Dance/Yoga Project
- WV Extension Greenbrier County
- WV Farmers Market Association
- WV Food & Farm Coalitions
- Yoga at Valley Falls
Associate Director for HPCD James Vance praised the recipients, stating, “The passion of these communities and organizations are truly inspiring. Their commitment to improving the health and well-being of everyone reflects the very best of West Virginia. By supporting and recognizing their work, we hope to encourage more initiatives that promote healthy living across our state.
