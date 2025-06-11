2025 Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Award Recipients Named at Annual Conference

The West Virginia Department of Health, Bureau for Public Health's Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced the recipients of the 2025 Celebrating Healthy West Virginia Award at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buchannon on Friday, June 6, 2025.







The event, which recognizes and celebrates 45 organizations committed to fostering environments that offer everyone the opportunity to live a healthier life, was hosted by Try This West Virginia at their annual conference.





“I cannot think of a more perfect time for us to celebrate those who are working to make West Virginia healthier than now when there has been this visible shift to prioritize our health and well-being,” shared Secretary of Health, Dr. Arvin Singh. “We need champions in our communities and in our workplaces who are ready and willing to take that first step. Together, we can make big moves toward change. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”





“These organizations have made a conscious effort to improve the overall well-being of the communities they serve,” added Hilary Payne, Director of HPCD. “We appreciate their dedicated work and applaud their success in promoting healthier lifestyles throughout West Virginia.”





This year’s award recipients include a diverse range of organizations from free health clinics to markets and outreach ministries, all of which are making significant strides in health promotion and community and worksite wellness.







The 2025 awardees are:

​Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Charleston Thunder Sled Hockey

City of Montgomery

City of Nitro

City of Smithers

Clendenin Brewing Co.

Community Markets Inc.

Diana Community Center

Farms Work Wonders

Freedom's Run Races & Grant Program

Garden of Promise

Good Samaritan Free Health Care Clinic

Greenbrier County Health Alliance

Grow Ohio Valley

Hardy County Cryptid

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries

HOH Share

Kanawha County Starting Points Family Support Center

​Lost River Trails Coalition

Main Street Martinsburg, City of Martinsburg, Martinsburg CVB

Marshall County Family Support Center

Masontown Community Garden

Mingo County 4H

Motown Flow: Spinning Community

Mountains of Hope Outreach

Movin' in May - Jackson County

Planned Approach To Community Health Coalition of Taylor County

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority

Ranson Community Gardens

Roane General Hospital, Prescription for Your Health

Roots of Resilience, Child Protect of Mercer County Inc.

Slanesville Garden- Ice Mountain School Garden

Something Sober, NAMI Greater Wheeling

Summersville Lake State Park

T. L. Fruits and Vegetables LLC

The Amputee Center

The Resilience Collaborative of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties

Watermark Farm

Wellness and Recycling, West Liberty Lions Club, FSC

West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League

Wheeling Line Dance/Yoga Project

​WV Extension Greenbrier County

WV Farmers Market Association

WV Food & Farm Coalitions

Yoga at Valley Falls

Associate Director for HPCD James Vance praised the recipients, stating, “The passion of these communities and organizations are truly inspiring. Their commitment to improving the health and well-being of everyone reflects the very best of West Virginia. By supporting and recognizing their work, we hope to encourage more initiatives that promote healthy living across our state.





