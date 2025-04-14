John E. Jacob Announces the Release of His Debut Book, I Will F.E.A.R. No Evil

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --John E. Jacob, former President and CEO of the National Urban League and a lifelong advocate for racial equality and leadership, has announced the release of his debut book, I Will F.E.A.R. No Evil, through his social media platforms.In this compelling memoir, Jacob reflects on a transformative era in American history, particularly the missed opportunities during the Reagan and Bush administrations of the 1980s and early 1990s. As the head of the National Urban League, he tirelessly advocated for education and job training programs to empower marginalized communities for the challenges of the twenty-first century. Under his leadership, the League, along with other progressive organizations, successfully opposed key Reagan-era policies, achieving landmark victories such as the establishment of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and shaping the U.S. stance against apartheid in South Africa. These efforts contributed to increased Black political mobilization, ultimately laying the groundwork for milestones such as the elections of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.When asked about his motivation for writing the book, Jacob stated, "I wanted to reflect on the need for education and job training to prepare marginalized communities for the future. More importantly, I wanted to inspire action to address racial and economic disparities that continue to disadvantage people of color."I Will F.E.A.R. No Evil underscores the enduring power of leadership, coalition-building, and advocacy in the fight for social and economic justice.The book is now available for purchase on Amazon About John E. JacobJohn E. Jacob had distinguished careers as a corporate executive and U.S. civil rights leader. He was Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer at Anheuser-Busch (1994-2008), serving on its Board and key committees. Reporting to Chairman August Busch III, he played a vital role in U.S. and international business. Jacob also served on 16+ corporate and charitable boards, including Morgan Stanley, Coca-Cola Enterprises, and The Drucker Foundation. He retired from Anheuser-Busch in 2008.

