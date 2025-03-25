Rocci Jackson Launches Debut Book GHOSTS, TEXTS, AND EXES: Surviving the Online Dating Circus

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Rocci Jackson, a professional with a background in mental health and criminal justice reform, is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, GHOSTS, TEXTS, AND EXES: Surviving the Online Dating Circus. This laugh-out-loud, no-nonsense guide to modern dating is packed with sharp wit, relatable stories, and empowering advice for anyone navigating the wild world of online romance.In Ghosts, Texts, and Exes, Rocci Jackson shares her own dating disasters—from enduring seven dates in one day to encountering ghosting magicians and married suitors—and turns them into hilarious, life-affirming lessons. With her signature humor and honesty, Rocci dismantles modern dating myths, tackles red flags, and even dives into topics like ethical non-monogamy. Her message is clear: while Prince Charming might be hard to find, people can still laugh their way through the chaos and come out stronger on the other side.When asked about her book, Rocci shared, “This book is for anyone who is of dating age because dating is a huge part of our culture. I can help you navigate the world of online dating through a humorous lens. I share my experiences going through the dating world and how to be successful at it while staying true to yourself.”Each story in Ghosts, Texts, and Exes offers a dose of humor and relatability, making it the perfect companion for anyone who’s ever swiped right, been ghosted, or wondered why dating feels like a three-ring circus. Rocci Jackson is here to tell it like it is, proving that even in the midst of bizarre encounters and constant surprises, people can survive—and even thrive—with a little laughter and a lot of self-awareness.About the AuthorRocci Jackson is the kind of person who can talk people through their dating woes one minute and then pivot to addressing systemic injustice the next—all while keeping her wicked sense of humor intact. Whether she’s lifting marginalized voices, creating inclusive spaces, or challenging a broken system, Rocci is always ready to roll up her sleeves and make a difference.Ghosts, Texts, and Exes: Surviving the Online Dating Circus is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

