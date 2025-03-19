Critics Applaud Dr. Anthony L. Simmons' Championing Organization Wellness

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Organization Wellness, the groundbreaking book by Dr. Anthony L. Simmons, has received widespread acclaim from critics nationwide and beyond. Published in July 2023, the book continues to garner attention for its innovative Coaching Triangulation Model, designed to help leaders, aspiring leaders, and organizations excel in global, multicultural landscapes.A four-time at-sea commander, Dr. Simmons draws from over twenty years of executive leadership experience to illustrate how leaders and aspiring leaders from diverse cultural and social backgrounds can work in unison to achieve optimal success. His Coaching Triangulation Model—built on an ends-means-ways approach—guides coaches (leaders), coachees (aspiring leaders), and organizations toward their highest potential. Championing Organization Wellness serves as a blueprint for navigating cultural blind spots, fostering inclusivity, and empowering organizations through coaching methodologies.Dr. Diane Wiater, CEO of Wiater Consulting Group, LLC, praised the book, stating, "Dr. Simmons used his nautical acumen to develop and present his model of organizational wellness called Coaching Triangulation. Triangulating is a means of determining location and 'fixing' one’s position. Dr. Simmons’s Coaching Triangulation Model presents a coaching platform that locates the client, assesses the culture, and helps leaders navigate blind spots. The book provides a methodology for organizational development and sustainment, ultimately yielding organizational wellness. Through personal stories, Dr. Simmons demonstrates the practical application of coaching theory and practice. Truly a fascinating work suggesting that organizational wellness is not just possible but achievable!"Dr. Virginia Richardson echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the model’s effectiveness: "Dr. Simmons’s Coaching Triangulation Model is comprehensive in both structure and substance, with proven viability demonstrated by over twenty-five of his understudies who attained positions as at-sea commanders."Humbled by the high praise, Dr. Simmons expressed gratitude, stating, "I'm glad my book resonates with readers. My hope is that it helps aspiring leaders leverage my hands-on experience and transform into first-rate leaders."Championing Organization Wellness is now available on Amazon About Dr. Anthony SimmonsDr. Anthony Simmons hails from the working-class town of Goodwater, AL where he graduated from Goodwater High School as Valedictorian and was recognized as an All-State football player. He is a retired Navy Captain - Surface Warfare Officer. He attended Austin Peay State University on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in Robotics. He is a member of the Austin Peay Governors Military Hall of Fame. He holds a master’s in mechanical engineering from Naval Postgraduate School, a master’s in military operational art and science from Air University, and earned his doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.

