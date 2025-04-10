The 5th Annual Autism in Black Conference Kicks Off Tomorrow

About

Autism in Black is a neurodivergent-led organization uniquely dedicated to serving the Black autistic community. We go beyond general advocacy—our lived experience allows us to bridge the gap between awareness and action, providing culturally responsive education, empowerment, and support that reduces harm. When you work with us, you’re not just getting expertise—you’re partnering with an organization that deeply understands the unique challenges of Black autistic individuals and their families. No one delivers the level of impact, care, and authenticity that we do.