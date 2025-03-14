Less Than One Month Until the 5th Annual Autism in Black Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown is on! The 5th Annual Autism in Black Conference is less than a month away, taking place April 11-13, 2025, at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL, with virtual access available.
This one-of-a-kind event is the only conference dedicated to centering Black autistic voices while providing families, professionals, and advocates with culturally responsive resources, education, and community support. With this year’s theme, “Building Community, Embracing Connection,” the conference aims to bridge gaps in representation, advocacy, and access to services for Black autistic individuals and their families.
What to Expect at This Year’s Conference:
✅ Expert-Led Sessions – Learn from Black autistic advocates, therapists, educators, and professionals.
✅ Networking & Community Building – Connect with others who understand your journey.
✅ CEUs for Professionals – Earn continuing education units while gaining culturally responsive autism training.
✅ Vendor Marketplace – Explore businesses and organizations offering autism-related products and services.
✅ Hybrid Access – Attend in person or virtually from anywhere in the world.
Who Should Attend?
This conference is designed for:
• Black parents raising autistic children
• Black autistic individuals
• Caregivers & family members
• Educators, therapists, and medical professionals
• Advocates & community leaders
Time Is Running Out – Register Now!
With just a few weeks left, now is the time to secure your spot! Don’t miss out on this powerful and transformative experience designed to uplift, educate, and empower the Black autism community.
📅 Dates: April 11-13, 2025
📍 Location: Palm Beach Convention Center, West Palm Beach, FL & Virtual Access
🎟️ Register now: www.autisminblack.org/conference2025
Media & Sponsorship Opportunities
For press inquiries, media passes, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Email: info@autisminblack.org
Maria Davis-Pierre
Autism in Black Inc
