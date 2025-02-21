5th Annual Autism in Black Conference to Take Place April 11-13, 2025, at the Palm Beach Convention Center

Autism in Black Conference Logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Premier Event Centering the Black Autistic Experience Expands to a Hybrid FormatAutism in Black, the leading organization dedicated to empowering Black autistic individuals and families, is proud to announce the 5th Annual Autism in Black Conference, taking place April 11-13, 2025, at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. For the first time, the conference will be a hybrid event, welcoming both in-person and virtual attendees.With the theme “Building Community, Embracing Connection,” this year’s conference will focus on bridging the gaps in support, resources, and advocacy for Black autistic individuals and their families. The event will bring together leading experts, self-advocates, educators, and professionals to provide attendees with culturally responsive tools, strategies, and knowledge tailored to the unique experiences of the Black autism community.Who Should Attend?The Autism in Black Conference is designed for:• Black parents raising autistic children• Black autistic individuals• Caregivers and family members• Educators, therapists, and medical professionals• Advocates and community leadersConference Highlights• Expert-Led Sessions – Featuring Black autistic advocates, educators, and professionals sharing valuable insights and lived experiences• Networking & Community Building – A space for attendees to connect, share experiences, and build meaningful relationships• Professional Development & CEUs – Opportunities for professionals to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs)• Vendor Marketplace – Showcasing books, autism-related products, and businesses that serve the Black autism community• Hybrid Access – Attend in person at the Palm Beach Convention Center or virtually from anywhere in the worldWhy This Conference MattersMainstream autism conferences often fail to address the intersectionality of race and disability, leaving Black autistic individuals and their families without the culturally competent resources they need. Autism in Blackwas created to fill this gap, providing a safe, inclusive, and empowering space where Black autistic voices are heard, celebrated, and supported.“As we enter our fifth year, we are more committed than ever to ensuring that Black autistic individuals and families have access to the information, resources, and support they deserve,” said Maria Davis-Pierre, Founder of Autism in BlackHow to RegisterRegistration is now open. To secure your spot, visit www.autisminblack.org/conference2025 Media & Sponsorship OpportunitiesFor press inquiries, media passes, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Email: info@autisminblack.orgAbout Autism in BlackAutism in Blackis a pioneering organization dedicated to supporting Black autistic individuals and their families through education, advocacy, and culturally responsive resources. Founded by Maria Davis-Pierre, the organization works to reduce the stigma surrounding autism in Black communities while promoting inclusion, empowerment, and access to vital services.

