2024 Innovation Award

Supreme Court Electronic Exhibits Working Group, Deputy State Court Administrator Amy Prenda, Judicial Branch IT Program Director Sherri Dennis, IT Applications Analyst Sue Nieto, IT Contract Application Developer Mary Putnam, and IT Contract Developer Nate Liew.

This dedicated team worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between IT program language and court process language. Through countless weekly meetings, they resculpted and diagrammed the flow of documents and exhibits to benefit the entire Nebraska Court System.

Their work culminated in the creation of the Electronic Exhibits Repository System, which has been piloted in Douglas, Sarpy, and Dodge Counties. The team's dedication extended to developing education and training tools and being present in courtrooms to address any issues during trials.

Recipients of the innovation award are recognized for their contribution of effectiveness, efficiency, or economy of Nebraska Judicial System operations.

Photo, from left: Amy Prenda, Sherri Dennis, former Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Nate Liew, Sue Nieto and Mary Putnam.