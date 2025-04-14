Low Carbon Fuels MENA Summit 2025 in Dubai coming May to Tackle Urgent Energy Transition Priorities

Low Carbon Fuels MENA Summit 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As momentum builds around the global decarbonization agenda, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is rapidly positioning itself at the forefront of low carbon fuel (LCF) innovation. With over 67 low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia projects in the pipeline, and the UAE leading with bold national targets, the region is poised to become a key global supplier of cleaner fuels. The upcoming Low Carbon Fuels MENA Summit, taking place on 13-14 May 2025 in Dubai, arrives at a crucial moment—bringing together the voices shaping this transformation to share strategies, policies, and solutions that will define the next phase of the region’s clean energy evolution.According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the MENA region’s low-carbon fuel capacity is set to reach 9 million metric tons per year, with 1.4 million already in advanced stages. National players like Masdar and ADNOC are driving scale with aggressive hydrogen production targets, while governments across the region commit to clean energy investments totalling over $160 billion by 2050. Yet, challenges remain, securing financing, overcoming certification barriers, and developing robust transport and storage infrastructure will be essential to scaling this promise into real-world impact.CMT’s Low Carbon Fuels MENA Summit 2025 offers a unique forum for stakeholders across the LCF ecosystem—government, finance, aviation, shipping, energy, and technology—to engage in high-level dialogue, share practical insights, and forge partnerships that will accelerate implementation. The one & a half-day conference, hosted by CMT with event sponsors Mercantile & Maritime Group and EcoEngineer, features a dynamic lineup of expert presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies covering the entire value chain of LCF development—from policy and finance to feedstocks and end-user adoption.Key Topic Highlights:1. Regional Policy and Market Outlook: Examine pricing dynamics, technology evolution, and regulatory frameworks shaping the MENA LCF landscape.2. Hydrogen, Ammonia, Methanol, SAF & Biofuels: Explore updates on large-scale project development and commercialization pathways.3. SAF and Aviation Sector Strategies: Understand the global regulatory patchwork and how aviation leaders are adapting to compliance pressures and SAF sourcing challenges.4. Marine Fuel Adoption: Unpack the complexities of sustainable marine fuel deployment—from port readiness to ship technology and bunkering logistics.5. Financing Clean Fuels: Learn from financial institutions and investment leaders on how to make LCF projects bankable and de-risk infrastructure.6. Technology Innovation: Discover advancements in blue and green hydrogen, microalgae-based SAF, e-fuels production , and refinery transformation.Featured speakers include:• Mr. Graham Hoar, Global Head, Clean Fuels & Chemicals Advisory, Poten & Partners• Ms. Kristine Klavers, Managing Director- Houston, Energy & Refining, EcoEngineers• Mr. Gunnar Holen, Chief Executive Officer, Nordic Electrofuel• Mr. David Smith, Executive Vice President, Marubeni Middle-East and Africa Power• Mr. Sam Turton, Investment Director, Mercantile and Maritime Group• Dr. Alejandro Rios Galvan, Director, Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium and Chief Research Scientist, Khalifa University of Science and Technology• Mr. Yousuf Saeed Lootah, Founder & CEO, Lootah BioFuel• Mr. Gary Hubbard, SVP Commercial & Operations, The Biofuel Company• Dr. Iman Nasseri, Managing Director, Middle East, FGE - FACTS Global Energy• Mr. Kenny Kitamura, Chief Representative for the Middle East, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)• Mr. Sukh Sidhu, Director – Energy Plus Group, Societe Generale• Mr. Ali Zerouali, Executive Vice President Middle-East, Africa, HIF EMEA• Mr. Nildeep Dholakia, Senior Bunker Trader & New Fuels Advisor, Glander International Bunkering DMCC• Dr. Stanislav Kachevsky, Business Development Manager, Johnson Matthey• Dr. Evanthia A. Nanaki, Innovation and New Technologies Analyst, HELLENIQ ENERGY Holdings• Mr. Hiroshi Hasegawa, Special Advisor to the Minister, METI / Executive Director, JETRO Dubai• Mr. Raul Manzanas Ochagavia, Development Director, Acciona Nordex Green Hydrogen• Mr. Omar Germouni, Founder & CEO, Transengy• Ms Imane Benhayoun, Senior Manager, Business Development, Global Green Hydrogen, ACWA PowerAs nations race to decarbonize heavy industry and transport, the Low Carbon Fuels MENA Summit is a timely platform for regional and global players to align on actionable roadmaps that balance innovation, policy, and investment. With the stakes high and opportunities vast, the summit promises vital intelligence and partnerships for all invested in accelerating a sustainable energy future.To explore the full agenda and register your place or submit enquiry, visit: https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250510&pu=308237 or email grace@cmtsp.com.sg today.

