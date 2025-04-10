Burckhardt Compression secures order for MD10-L diaphragm compressor package in Sweden from major gas player

Diaphragm Compressor Package MD10-L

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded a contract by a major gas player to deliver its MD10-L compressor package for hydrogen trailer filling applications.

The MD10-L compressor package is a fully standardized, skidded, and container-installed solution designed for high-pressure hydrogen applications, including trailer filling operations.” — Burckhardt Compression

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology, has been awarded a contract in Sweden by a major gas player to deliver its MD10-L compressor package for hydrogen trailer filling applications. The order underscores Burckhardt Compression's commitment to advancing hydrogen mobility and energy infrastructure.The MD10-L compressor package is a fully standardized, skidded, and container-installed solution designed for high-pressure hydrogen applications, including trailer filling operations. Its pre-tested, plug-and-play design ensures ease of integration, transportation, and setup, aligning with the customer's requirement for rapid deployment. The package is scheduled for delivery within 2025, meeting the project's ambitious timeline.Key features of the MD10-L compressor package include:- High Efficiency: Capable of handling up to 500 normal cubic meters of hydrogen per hour, matching pressurized electrolier capacities of 2 to 2.5 MW at 30 or 40 barg.- Oil-free Compression: Ensures the highest hydrogen purity, compliant with SAE J-2719 standards, essential for fuel cell applications.- Safety and Compliance: Certified with ATEX explosion-proof classification, guaranteeing safe and reliable hydrogen compression without leaks.This contract highlights Burckhardt Compression's ability to deliver innovative and reliable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the hydrogen energy sector. The company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success in supporting the global transition toward sustainable energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.