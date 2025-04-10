Dasseti and Alternatives Watch Unveil 2025 Manager Compendium, Revealing $766 Bn in Fresh Capital for Private Markets

Wissem Souissi, CEO Dasseti Dasseti Logo Susan Barreto, Editor, Alternatives Watch

The Manager Compendium is a comprehensive analysis of the largest fund closes across the alternative investment sector during the previous 12 months.

We believe alternatives will continue to play a pivotal role in global capital markets. With that comes a duty to improve transparency, operational efficiency, and meet increasing data demands.” — Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti , the Nasdaq-backed digital due diligence and data intelligence platform, has partnered with Alternatives Watch for the second consecutive year to publish the 2025 Manager Compendium , a definitive analysis of the largest fund closes across the alternative investment sector.This original research, compiled by AW Research in collaboration with Dasseti, tracked over $766 billion in new capital raised globally in 2024. The findings highlight robust investor appetite and continued innovation across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, hedge funds, and venture capital.Key Insights from the 2025 Compendium• Private equity funds remain dominant, accounting for 54% of all capital raised, with $412 billion secured across 175 fund closes.• Credit funds saw a notable uptick, closing 96 funds and raising $213 billion, up from $179 billion in 2023.• Infrastructure experienced the most dramatic growth, raising $64 billion, a fourfold increase from the prior year.• The Top 10 funds alone attracted $216 billion, with Ares, EQT, and Lexington Partners leading the way.“Opportunity is knocking forcefully, as evidenced by the asset-raising bonanza of 2024,” said Susan Barreto, Editor of Alternatives Watch. “While some sectors faced headwinds, the overall picture is one of transformation, where innovation, shifting economic dynamics, and investor confidence are converging to redefine private markets.”Dasseti’s involvement in this research reflects its deep integration with both the allocator and manager communities. Its platform supports global institutions with:• AI-powered due diligence and document analysis• Streamlined investor reporting and response automation• ESG data collection, analysis, and stakeholder engagement“We believe that alternative investments will continue to play a pivotal role in global capital markets. With that growth comes a heightened responsibility to improve transparency, enhance operational efficiency, and meet increasing data demands,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti. “Dasseti is committed to supporting the alternative investment ecosystem through purpose-built technology that keeps pace with the needs of our clients”.For institutional investors, the 2025 Manager Compendium provides critical intelligence on capital flows, emerging fund strategies, and sectoral momentum, informing both pipeline and portfolio construction decisions. Dasseti’s solutions are already empowering allocators to digitize and expedite due diligence workflows and manager oversight.For fund managers, the findings affirm investor demand for scale, transparency, and sectoral specialization. With Dasseti’s AI-enabled tools, managers can make fundraising easier by enhancing investor communications, accelerating RFP and DDQ response cycles, and maintaining readiness for both client and regulatory scrutiny.About DassetiDasseti is a global provider of digital due diligence, ESG data collection and reporting, and investor relations solutions built for the institutional investment industry. Backed by Nasdaq, Dasseti’s secure, scalable platforms are used by some of the world’s most sophisticated institutional allocators and fund managers.About Alternatives WatchAlternatives Watch is a premier source of news, research, and data intelligence on the global alternatives industry. Through its editorial and research arms, Alternatives Watch provides insights into capital flows, fund trends, and key industry developments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.