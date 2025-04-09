Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,667 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 544 Printer's Number 569

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 569

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

544

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Requiring the display in public school buildings of certain

historical documents relating to the foundation of law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Creation of

Law in Our Schools Act.

Section 2. Display of historical documents relating to

foundation of law.

The board of school directors of a school district and the

administrators of a charter school shall display, in each of

their respective school buildings occupied by students, a copy

of the following documents:

(1) The Ten Commandments.

(2) The Declaration of Independence.

(3) The Constitution of the United States.

(4) The Constitution of the Commonwealth of

Pennsylvania.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 544 Printer's Number 569

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more