Senate Bill 544 Printer's Number 569
AN ACT
Requiring the display in public school buildings of certain
historical documents relating to the foundation of law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Creation of
Law in Our Schools Act.
Section 2. Display of historical documents relating to
foundation of law.
The board of school directors of a school district and the
administrators of a charter school shall display, in each of
their respective school buildings occupied by students, a copy
of the following documents:
(1) The Ten Commandments.
(2) The Declaration of Independence.
(3) The Constitution of the United States.
(4) The Constitution of the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania.
