Senate Bill 544 Printer's Number 569

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 569 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 544 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, APRIL 9, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025 AN ACT Requiring the display in public school buildings of certain historical documents relating to the foundation of law. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Short title. This act shall be known and may be cited as the Creation of Law in Our Schools Act. Section 2. Display of historical documents relating to foundation of law. The board of school directors of a school district and the administrators of a charter school shall display, in each of their respective school buildings occupied by students, a copy of the following documents: (1) The Ten Commandments. (2) The Declaration of Independence. (3) The Constitution of the United States. (4) The Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

