Senate Resolution 72 Printer's Number 573
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 573
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
72
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,
FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND HUGHES, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 18, 2025, as "COVID-19 Day of Remembrance" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Every single human being's life was affected and
forever changed in early 2020 when coronavirus disease 2019,
known as COVID-19, sent the world into lockdown; and
WHEREAS, On March 6, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf confirmed this
Commonwealth's first two COVID-19 cases, one in Delaware County
and another in Wayne County; and
WHEREAS, The week of March 16, 2020, the everyday lives of
Pennsylvanians were completely shut down and life as they knew
it would never be the same; and
WHEREAS, The first COVID-19 death in this Commonwealth was
recorded March 18, 2020; and
WHEREAS, As family events and social gatherings were
canceled, Pennsylvanians quarantined themselves and sacrificed
time with family and friends; and
WHEREAS, Financial hardships ensued, threatening the loss of
housing and employment, and causing thousands of local small
