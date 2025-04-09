Submit Release
Senate Resolution 72 Printer's Number 573

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 573

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

72

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD,

FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND HUGHES, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 18, 2025, as "COVID-19 Day of Remembrance" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Every single human being's life was affected and

forever changed in early 2020 when coronavirus disease 2019,

known as COVID-19, sent the world into lockdown; and

WHEREAS, On March 6, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf confirmed this

Commonwealth's first two COVID-19 cases, one in Delaware County

and another in Wayne County; and

WHEREAS, The week of March 16, 2020, the everyday lives of

Pennsylvanians were completely shut down and life as they knew

it would never be the same; and

WHEREAS, The first COVID-19 death in this Commonwealth was

recorded March 18, 2020; and

WHEREAS, As family events and social gatherings were

canceled, Pennsylvanians quarantined themselves and sacrificed

time with family and friends; and

WHEREAS, Financial hardships ensued, threatening the loss of

housing and employment, and causing thousands of local small

Senate Resolution 72 Printer's Number 573

