Senate Bill 574 Printer's Number 574

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - any condemnation for petroleum or petroleum products

transportation lines,] any part of the reasonable

curtilage of a dwelling house within 100 meters therefrom

and not within the limits of any street, highway, water

or other public way or place.

* * *

(c) Public Utility Commission approval.--The powers

conferred by subsection (a) may be exercised to condemn property

outside the limits of any street, highway, water or other public

way or place for the purpose of erecting poles or running wires

or other aerial electric, intrastate aerial telephone or

intrastate aerial telegraph facilities or for the transportation

of petroleum or petroleum products only after the Pennsylvania

Public Utility Commission, upon application of the public

utility corporation, has found and determined, after notice and

opportunity for hearing, that the service to be furnished by the

corporation through the exercise of those powers is necessary or

proper for the service, accommodation, convenience or safety of

the public. The power of the public utility corporation to

condemn the subject property or the procedure followed by it

shall not be an issue in the commission proceedings held under

this subsection, and no court shall entertain any proceeding

questioning the jurisdiction of the commission under this

subsection. A final order of the commission approving or denying

an application under this subsection, including an order

involving a question of jurisdiction under this subsection, may

be made the subject of any appeal in the manner provided or

prescribed by law.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20250SB0574PN0574 - 2 -

