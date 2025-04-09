Submit Release
Senate Bill 577 Printer's Number 585

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 585

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

577

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA,

STEFANO AND MILLER, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 25, 1933 (P.L.1050, No.242), entitled

"An act creating and establishing a fund for the care,

maintenance, and relief of aged, retired and disabled

employes of the bureau of fire in cities of the second class;

creating a board for the management thereof; providing the

mode and manner of payment to beneficiaries, and for the care

and disposition of its funds; and providing for the transfer

and payment of all moneys and securities in existing funds in

similar boards superseded by the fund and board herein

created," further providing for requirements of membership,

for married persons and pensions to surviving spouses and for

eligibility of surviving spouses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 9, 9.2(b) and (d) and 9.3(d) of the act

of May 25, 1933 (P.L.1050, No.242), referred to as the Second

Class City Firemen Relief Law, are amended to read:

Section 9. Any individual eligible to membership in such

fund, as aforesaid, shall be required--

(1) To sign an acceptance of the provisions of this act,

which acceptance shall contain an agreement, on the part of the

one so signing, that upon resignation or dismissal from the

