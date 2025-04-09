Senate Bill 577 Printer's Number 585
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 585
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
577
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA,
STEFANO AND MILLER, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 25, 1933 (P.L.1050, No.242), entitled
"An act creating and establishing a fund for the care,
maintenance, and relief of aged, retired and disabled
employes of the bureau of fire in cities of the second class;
creating a board for the management thereof; providing the
mode and manner of payment to beneficiaries, and for the care
and disposition of its funds; and providing for the transfer
and payment of all moneys and securities in existing funds in
similar boards superseded by the fund and board herein
created," further providing for requirements of membership,
for married persons and pensions to surviving spouses and for
eligibility of surviving spouses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 9, 9.2(b) and (d) and 9.3(d) of the act
of May 25, 1933 (P.L.1050, No.242), referred to as the Second
Class City Firemen Relief Law, are amended to read:
Section 9. Any individual eligible to membership in such
fund, as aforesaid, shall be required--
(1) To sign an acceptance of the provisions of this act,
which acceptance shall contain an agreement, on the part of the
one so signing, that upon resignation or dismissal from the
