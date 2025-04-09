Senate Bill 578 Printer's Number 586
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - to $1,100,000 which may be offered in increments of
$100,000.
(2) Income loss benefits, up to at least $2,500 per
month up to a maximum benefit of at least $50,000.
(3) Accidental death benefits, up to at least
$25,000.
(4) Funeral benefits, $2,500.
(5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)
and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500
of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to
three years from the date of the accident, whichever
occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death
benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit
of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this
subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or
change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to
availability of adequate limits).
(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily
injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because
of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at
least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons
in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up
to at least $300,000 in a single limit for these
coverages, except for policies issued under the Assigned
Risk Plan. Also, at least $5,000 for damage to property
of others in any one accident.
[Additionally, insurers] (7) Uninsured and underinsured
motorist coverage under motor vehicle liability insurance
policies delivered or issued for delivery in this
Commonwealth to a named insured in an amount equal
