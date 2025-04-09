Senate Bill 575 Printer's Number 575
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 575
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
575
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, STREET, FONTANA, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK,
HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, COLLETT,
SANTARSIERO AND MUTH, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and
Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of
ethnic intimidation; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2710 heading, (a) and (c) of Title 18 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 2710. [Ethnic] Hate-Based intimidation.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of
[ethnic] hate-based intimidation if, with malicious intention
toward the race, color, religion [or], national origin or
intellectual or physical disability of another individual or
group of individuals, he commits an offense under any other
provision of this article or under Chapter 33 (relating to
arson, criminal mischief and other property destruction)
exclusive of section 3307 (relating to institutional vandalism)
or under section 3503 (relating to criminal trespass) with
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.