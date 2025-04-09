Senate Bill 575 Printer's Number 575

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 575

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

575

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, STREET, FONTANA, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK,

HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, COLLETT,

SANTARSIERO AND MUTH, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and

Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of

ethnic intimidation; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2710 heading, (a) and (c) of Title 18 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 2710. [Ethnic] Hate-Based intimidation.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of

[ethnic] hate-based intimidation if, with malicious intention

toward the race, color, religion [or], national origin or

intellectual or physical disability of another individual or

group of individuals, he commits an offense under any other

provision of this article or under Chapter 33 (relating to

arson, criminal mischief and other property destruction)

exclusive of section 3307 (relating to institutional vandalism)

or under section 3503 (relating to criminal trespass) with

