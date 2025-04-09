Senate Bill 579 Printer's Number 587

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - contendere.

Section 7. Section 12 of the act, amended March 28, 2024

(P.L.11, No.4), is amended to read:

Section 12. Reinstatement of license.

Unless ordered to do so by Commonwealth Court or an appeal

therefrom, the board shall not reinstate the license of a person

to practice as a bachelor social worker, social worker, clinical

social worker, associate marriage and family therapist, marriage

and family therapist, associate professional counselor [or],

professional counselor pursuant or professional music therapist

to this act, which has been revoked. Any person whose license

has been revoked may apply for reinstatement, after a period of

at least five years, but must meet all of the licensing

qualifications of this act, including the examination

requirement, if [he or she] the person desires to practice as a

bachelor social worker, social worker, clinical social worker,

marriage and family therapist [or], professional counselor or

professional music therapist pursuant to this act at any time

after such revocation.

Section 8. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 16.7. Practice of music therapy and restrictions on use

of title "Licensed Professional Music Therapist."

(a) Before treatment.--

(1) Before providing music therapy services to a client

for an identified clinical or developmental need, the

licensed professional music therapist shall review with the

health care provider involved in the client's care the

client's diagnosis, treatment needs and treatment plan.

(2) Before providing music therapy services to an

individual for an identified educational need, the licensed

20250SB0579PN0587 - 13 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30