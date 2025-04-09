Senate Bill 581 Printer's Number 588
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 588
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
581
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, BAKER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, STREET AND
TARTAGLIONE, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173),
entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds
transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in
financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy
legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further
providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer
protections and for payroll card accounts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1.1 and 2 of the act of December 19,
1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use
of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits
to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients
shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or
checks," are amended to read:
Section 1.1. Electronic funds transfers.
(a) Authorization.--For the purposes of any statute, rule or
regulation requiring any payment to be made in lawful money or
by check, whether for wages, salaries, commissions or other
claims of any kind, the payment may be made by credit to an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.