Senate Bill 586 Printer's Number 593

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - employee under section 4(a) commits a summary offense and

shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine of not

more than $1,000.

(2) Evidence of a prior conviction under this subsection

shall be admissible as evidence of intent under subsection

(a).

(c) Concurrent jurisdiction.--

(1) The Attorney General has concurrent prosecutorial

jurisdiction with the district attorney of the appropriate

county for violations under this section and any offense

arising out of activity prohibited by this section.

(2) No person charged with a violation of this section

by the Attorney General has standing to challenge the

authority of the Attorney General to prosecute the case, and

if a challenge is made, the challenge shall be dismissed and

no relief shall be available in the courts of this

Commonwealth to the person making the challenge.

(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Prior offense." A conviction of a violation of section 4 if

the judgment of sentence was imposed before the defendant was

sentenced for a separate violation of section 4.

Section 6. Private right of action.

(a) Employees.--An employee who has been misclassified in

violation of this act, or has been discharged, been threatened

or has otherwise suffered retaliation, discrimination or other

adverse action as a result of participating in an investigation

or reporting a violation of this act, may bring a private right

of action in a court of common pleas in accordance with

