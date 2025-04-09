Senate Bill 586 Printer's Number 593
employee under section 4(a) commits a summary offense and
shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine of not
more than $1,000.
(2) Evidence of a prior conviction under this subsection
shall be admissible as evidence of intent under subsection
(a).
(c) Concurrent jurisdiction.--
(1) The Attorney General has concurrent prosecutorial
jurisdiction with the district attorney of the appropriate
county for violations under this section and any offense
arising out of activity prohibited by this section.
(2) No person charged with a violation of this section
by the Attorney General has standing to challenge the
authority of the Attorney General to prosecute the case, and
if a challenge is made, the challenge shall be dismissed and
no relief shall be available in the courts of this
Commonwealth to the person making the challenge.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Prior offense." A conviction of a violation of section 4 if
the judgment of sentence was imposed before the defendant was
sentenced for a separate violation of section 4.
Section 6. Private right of action.
(a) Employees.--An employee who has been misclassified in
violation of this act, or has been discharged, been threatened
or has otherwise suffered retaliation, discrimination or other
adverse action as a result of participating in an investigation
or reporting a violation of this act, may bring a private right
of action in a court of common pleas in accordance with
