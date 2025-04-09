Senate Bill 583 Printer's Number 590

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - suit and liability, both personally and in their official

capacity, for any claim for damage to or loss of property or

personal injury or other civil liability caused by or arising

out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission that

occurred, or that the person against whom the claim is made

had a reasonable basis for believing occurred within the

scope of Commission employment, duties or responsibilities;

provided that nothing in this paragraph shall be construed to

protect any such person from suit or liability for any

damage, loss, injury, or liability caused by the intentional

or willful or wanton misconduct of that person. The

procurement of insurance of any type by the Commission shall

not in any way compromise or limit the immunity granted

hereunder.

2. The Commission shall defend any member, officer,

executive director, employee, and representative of the

Commission in any civil action seeking to impose liability

arising out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission

that occurred within the scope of Commission employment,

duties, or responsibilities, or as determined by the

Commission that the person against whom the claim is made had

a reasonable basis for believing occurred within the scope of

Commission employment, duties, or responsibilities; provided

that nothing herein shall be construed to prohibit that

person from retaining their own counsel at their own expense;

and provided further, that the actual or alleged act, error,

or omission did not result from that person's intentional or

willful or wanton misconduct.

3. The Commission shall indemnify and hold harmless any

member, officer, executive director, employee, and

20250SB0583PN0590 - 27 -

