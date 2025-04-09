Senate Bill 587 Printer's Number 594
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 594
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
587
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SAVAL, HUGHES,
COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, SANTARSIERO, MILLER AND
L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in tax credit and tax benefit administration,
further providing for determination of eligibility and method
of submission.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1702-A.1 of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
by adding subsections to read:
Section 1702-A.1. Determination of eligibility and method of
submission.
* * *
(a.1) Anti-union violations.--Except as otherwise provided
by law, before a tax credit or tax benefit may be awarded, the
