Senate Bill 590 Printer's Number 597

for use by a consumer. The term does not include:

for use by a consumer. The term does not include:

(1) a device that is a part of a motor vehicle or any

component part of a motor vehicle assembled by or for a

vehicle manufacturer or franchised dealer, including

replacement parts for use in a motor vehicle;

(2) a device that is functionally or physically a part

of or connected to or integrated within equipment or a system

designed and intended for use in an industrial, governmental,

commercial, research and development or medical setting,

including, but not limited to, diagnostic, monitoring,

control or medical products as defined under the Federal

Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (52 Stat. 1040, 21 U.S.C. § 301

et seq.), or equipment used for security, sensing,

monitoring, antiterrorism, emergency services purposes or

equipment designed and intended primarily for use by

professional users;

(3) a device that is contained within a clothes washer,

clothes dryer, refrigerator, refrigerator and freezer,

microwave oven, conventional oven or range, dishwasher, room

air conditioner, dehumidifier, air purifier or exercise

equipment; or

(4) any of the following:

(i) Telephone of any type, including a mobile phone.

(ii) Personal digital assistant.

(iii) Global positioning system.

* * *

"Manufacturer." A computer manufacturer [or], a television

manufacturer or a photovoltaic module manufacturer.

* * *

