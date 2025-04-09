Senate Bill 590 Printer's Number 597
for use by a consumer. The term does not include:
for use by a consumer. The term does not include:
(1) a device that is a part of a motor vehicle or any
component part of a motor vehicle assembled by or for a
vehicle manufacturer or franchised dealer, including
replacement parts for use in a motor vehicle;
(2) a device that is functionally or physically a part
of or connected to or integrated within equipment or a system
designed and intended for use in an industrial, governmental,
commercial, research and development or medical setting,
including, but not limited to, diagnostic, monitoring,
control or medical products as defined under the Federal
Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (52 Stat. 1040, 21 U.S.C. § 301
et seq.), or equipment used for security, sensing,
monitoring, antiterrorism, emergency services purposes or
equipment designed and intended primarily for use by
professional users;
(3) a device that is contained within a clothes washer,
clothes dryer, refrigerator, refrigerator and freezer,
microwave oven, conventional oven or range, dishwasher, room
air conditioner, dehumidifier, air purifier or exercise
equipment; or
(4) any of the following:
(i) Telephone of any type, including a mobile phone.
(ii) Personal digital assistant.
(iii) Global positioning system.
* * *
"Manufacturer." A computer manufacturer [or], a television
manufacturer or a photovoltaic module manufacturer.
* * *
