Senate Bill 589 Printer's Number 596

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 596

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

589

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN AND LAUGHLIN,

APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

further providing for physical education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1512.1 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1512.1. Physical education.--(a) The board of

school directors in every school district shall establish a

curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania academic standards on

health, safety and physical education that pursuant to 22 Pa.

Code § 4.27 (relating to physical education and athletics),

requires pupils enrolled in the school district to participate

in physical education.

(b) Beginning in the 2027-2028 school year and in each

school year thereafter, a board of school directors may permit

