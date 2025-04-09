Senate Bill 589 Printer's Number 596

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 596 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 589 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN AND LAUGHLIN, APRIL 9, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study, further providing for physical education. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1512.1 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to read: Section 1512.1. Physical education.--(a) The board of school directors in every school district shall establish a curriculum aligned with Pennsylvania academic standards on health, safety and physical education that pursuant to 22 Pa. Code § 4.27 (relating to physical education and athletics), requires pupils enrolled in the school district to participate in physical education. (b) Beginning in the 2027-2028 school year and in each school year thereafter, a board of school directors may permit 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.