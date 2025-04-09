Senate Bill 556 Printer's Number 598
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - frame or receiver of any such weapon.
(2) A payment settlement entity, merchant acquiring
entity or third party settlement organization as those terms
are defined in 26 U.S.C. § 6050W (relating to returns
relating to payments made in settlement of payment card and
third party network transactions) may not assign a merchant
category code to or otherwise classify a merchant that is a
seller of firearms or ammunition separately from general
merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers.
(3) An entity involved in facilitating or processing a
payment card transaction, including a financial institution,
an acquirer, a payment card network or a payment card issuer,
may not assign to or require a merchant to use a merchant
category code that classifies the merchant as a firearms or
ammunition retailer or places the merchant in a similar
classification. A merchant of firearms or ammunition may be
assigned or may use a merchant category code for general
merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers. Any
agreement or contractual provision to the contrary is void in
violation of the public policy of this State.
(b) Penalties.--
(1) A person or entity that violates subsection (a)(1)
commits a felony of the third degree. The Attorney General or
district attorney of the county where the alleged violation
occurred shall investigate complaints of a violation of
subsection (a)(1) and shall prosecute violators if evidence
indicates that a violation may have occurred.
(2) The Department of Banking and Securities shall
investigate alleged violations of subsection (a)(2) and (3)
and, upon finding a violation, bring an administrative action
