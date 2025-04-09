Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,662 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 556 Printer's Number 598

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - frame or receiver of any such weapon.

(2) A payment settlement entity, merchant acquiring

entity or third party settlement organization as those terms

are defined in 26 U.S.C. § 6050W (relating to returns

relating to payments made in settlement of payment card and

third party network transactions) may not assign a merchant

category code to or otherwise classify a merchant that is a

seller of firearms or ammunition separately from general

merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers.

(3) An entity involved in facilitating or processing a

payment card transaction, including a financial institution,

an acquirer, a payment card network or a payment card issuer,

may not assign to or require a merchant to use a merchant

category code that classifies the merchant as a firearms or

ammunition retailer or places the merchant in a similar

classification. A merchant of firearms or ammunition may be

assigned or may use a merchant category code for general

merchandise retailers or sporting goods retailers. Any

agreement or contractual provision to the contrary is void in

violation of the public policy of this State.

(b) Penalties.--

(1) A person or entity that violates subsection (a)(1)

commits a felony of the third degree. The Attorney General or

district attorney of the county where the alleged violation

occurred shall investigate complaints of a violation of

subsection (a)(1) and shall prosecute violators if evidence

indicates that a violation may have occurred.

(2) The Department of Banking and Securities shall

investigate alleged violations of subsection (a)(2) and (3)

and, upon finding a violation, bring an administrative action

20250SB0556PN0598 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 556 Printer's Number 598

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more