Senate Bill 591 Printer's Number 599

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Commonwealth.

"Historic resource." A building or structure, including a

covered bridge, which:

(1) has been in existence for more than 100 years,

including partial or complete reconstruction of a building or

structure originally erected at least 100 years ago; or

(2) has been listed on the National Register of Historic

Places or the Pennsylvania Register of Historic Places.

"Occupied structure." Any structure, vehicle or place

adapted for overnight accommodation of an individual or for

carrying on business within the structure, vehicle or place,

whether or not an individual is actually present.

§ 9702. Dry hydrant installation required.

(a) Requirement.--If a bridge that crosses a body of water

is built, modified or rehabilitated, the department shall

install a dry hydrant if an installation site exists that meets

all of the conditions specified under subsection (b) .

(b) Conditions.--The requirement imposed on the department

under subsection (a) shall only apply if all of the following

conditions are met:

(1) The body of water in which the dry hydrant will be

installed is able to provide 250 gallons per minute for a

continuous two-hour period during a 50-year drought or freeze

at a vertical lift of 18 feet.

(2) The dry hydrant will be located within 25 feet of an

all-weather roadway and will be accessible to fire protection

equipment.

(3) The dry hydrant will be located within 800 feet of

at least one inhabited, occupied structure or historical

resource.

