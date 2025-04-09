Senate Bill 593 Printer's Number 601

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - or grade obtained shall represent the final mark or grade of the

individual and shall determine the individual's standing on any

eligible list, certified or furnished to the appointing power.

(b) Advertisement.--The director shall advertise, on the

commission's publicly accessible Internet website and in all

commission announcements, advertisements and examination

materials that to determine standing on all certified

eligibility lists, an additional five points will be applied to

the final examination score obtained by an applicant with a

disability in accordance with this section.

(c) Qualification.--

(1) In order to qualify for the additional points as

provided in subsection (a), an applicant with a disability

must voluntarily disclose to the commission the nature of the

disability and submit any supporting documentation as

required by the commission under this section.

(2) Nothing in this section may be construed as

requiring an applicant with a disability to disclose the

disability in violation of any Federal, State or local law.

(d) Definition.--As used in this section, the term

"applicant with a disability" shall mean an applicant who

discloses to the commission that the applicant has a handicap or

disability as defined under section 4 of the act of October 27,

1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human

Relations Act, and as required under subsection (c).

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20250SB0593PN0601 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26