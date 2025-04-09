Senate Bill 593 Printer's Number 601
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - or grade obtained shall represent the final mark or grade of the
individual and shall determine the individual's standing on any
eligible list, certified or furnished to the appointing power.
(b) Advertisement.--The director shall advertise, on the
commission's publicly accessible Internet website and in all
commission announcements, advertisements and examination
materials that to determine standing on all certified
eligibility lists, an additional five points will be applied to
the final examination score obtained by an applicant with a
disability in accordance with this section.
(c) Qualification.--
(1) In order to qualify for the additional points as
provided in subsection (a), an applicant with a disability
must voluntarily disclose to the commission the nature of the
disability and submit any supporting documentation as
required by the commission under this section.
(2) Nothing in this section may be construed as
requiring an applicant with a disability to disclose the
disability in violation of any Federal, State or local law.
(d) Definition.--As used in this section, the term
"applicant with a disability" shall mean an applicant who
discloses to the commission that the applicant has a handicap or
disability as defined under section 4 of the act of October 27,
1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human
Relations Act, and as required under subsection (c).
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20250SB0593PN0601 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.