Senate Bill 594 Printer's Number 602
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - publicly accessible Internet websites.
(iv) The temporary regulations shall expire no later
than two years following publication of the temporary
regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(2) The temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall
be exempt from the following:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(c) Contents of rules and regulations of department.--Rules
and regulations of the department under this section may:
(1) Establish guidelines for a well-visit in accordance
with this act, including required components of the well-
visit and the competencies needed by the service provider to
perform the well-visit. The department shall:
(i) Provide any required changes to the guidelines
to insurers, service providers and individuals using
complex wheelchairs.
(ii) Post the guidelines, and any changes to the
guidelines, on the publicly accessible Internet website
of the department.
(2) Establish a methodology for reimbursements by a
