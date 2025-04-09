Submit Release
Senate Bill 594 Printer's Number 602

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - publicly accessible Internet websites.

(iv) The temporary regulations shall expire no later

than two years following publication of the temporary

regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(2) The temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall

be exempt from the following:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(c) Contents of rules and regulations of department.--Rules

and regulations of the department under this section may:

(1) Establish guidelines for a well-visit in accordance

with this act, including required components of the well-

visit and the competencies needed by the service provider to

perform the well-visit. The department shall:

(i) Provide any required changes to the guidelines

to insurers, service providers and individuals using

complex wheelchairs.

(ii) Post the guidelines, and any changes to the

guidelines, on the publicly accessible Internet website

of the department.

(2) Establish a methodology for reimbursements by a

