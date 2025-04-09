Senate Resolution 78 Printer's Number 609
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 609
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
78
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BROWN, FONTANA,
SANTARSIERO, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, STREET AND STEFANO,
APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Myositis Awareness Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Myositis is a rare, autoimmune disease that causes
inflammation in the muscles, which can cause prolonged muscle
fatigue and weakness; and
WHEREAS, The disease encompasses several conditions,
including juvenile myositis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis;
as well as inclusion body myositis; and
WHEREAS, These diseases, sometimes referred to as
inflammatory myopathies, can affect the internal organs, skin
and multiple muscle groups of patients; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 75,000 people in the United States are
affected by all forms of myositis; and
WHEREAS, Treatment for this rare autoimmune disease may
include both nondrug and drug-based therapies, including
medications such as immunosuppressants or corticosteroids, which
slow the body's immune system and reduce the body's attack on
