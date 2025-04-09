Senate Resolution 78 Printer's Number 609

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 609 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 78 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BROWN, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, STREET AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025 A RESOLUTION Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Myositis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, Myositis is a rare, autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the muscles, which can cause prolonged muscle fatigue and weakness; and WHEREAS, The disease encompasses several conditions, including juvenile myositis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis; as well as inclusion body myositis; and WHEREAS, These diseases, sometimes referred to as inflammatory myopathies, can affect the internal organs, skin and multiple muscle groups of patients; and WHEREAS, An estimated 75,000 people in the United States are affected by all forms of myositis; and WHEREAS, Treatment for this rare autoimmune disease may include both nondrug and drug-based therapies, including medications such as immunosuppressants or corticosteroids, which slow the body's immune system and reduce the body's attack on 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

