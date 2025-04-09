Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,662 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 78 Printer's Number 609

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 609

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

78

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BROWN, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, STREET AND STEFANO,

APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Myositis Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Myositis is a rare, autoimmune disease that causes

inflammation in the muscles, which can cause prolonged muscle

fatigue and weakness; and

WHEREAS, The disease encompasses several conditions,

including juvenile myositis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis;

as well as inclusion body myositis; and

WHEREAS, These diseases, sometimes referred to as

inflammatory myopathies, can affect the internal organs, skin

and multiple muscle groups of patients; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 75,000 people in the United States are

affected by all forms of myositis; and

WHEREAS, Treatment for this rare autoimmune disease may

include both nondrug and drug-based therapies, including

medications such as immunosuppressants or corticosteroids, which

slow the body's immune system and reduce the body's attack on

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 78 Printer's Number 609

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more