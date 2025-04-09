Senate Bill 250 Printer's Number 610

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 610

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

250

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BROOKS AND MASTRIANO, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania in each school building.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Display of

the Preamble of the Constitution of Pennsylvania Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"School entity." A school district, joint school district,

area career and technical school, intermediate unit, charter

school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.

Section 3. Display of the Preamble of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania.

(a) Duties.--The governing board of each school entity in

this Commonwealth shall display the Preamble of the Constitution

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18