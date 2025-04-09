Senate Bill 603 Printer's Number 611

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - recognized entity that has a publicly accessible Internet

website on which the publicly accessible Internet website has a

substantial portion of material that is harmful to minors.

"Distributes." To issue, sell, give, provide, deliver,

transfer, transmute, circulate or disseminate by any means.

"Internet." The term shall mean the same as in section 7621

(relating to definitions).

"Material harmful to minors." The following:

(1) material that the average person, applying

contemporary community standards, would find, taking the

material as a whole and with respect to minors, is designed

to appeal to, or is designed to pander to, the prurient

interest;

(2) material that exploits, is devoted to or principally

consists of descriptions of actual, simulated or animated

display or depiction of any of the following, in a manner

patently offensive with respect to minors:

(i) pubic hair, anus, vulva, genitals or nipple of

the female breast;

(ii) touching, caressing or fondling of nipples,

breasts, buttocks, anuses or genitals; and

(iii) sexual intercourse, masturbation, sodomy,

bestiality, oral copulation, flagellation, excretory

functions, exhibitions or any other sexual act; or

(3) material that taken as a whole lacks serious

literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.

"Minor." An individual under 18 years of age.

"News-gathering organization." One of the following:

(1) an employee of a newspaper, news publication or news

source, printed or on an online or mobile platform, of

