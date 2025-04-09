Senate Bill 603 Printer's Number 611
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - recognized entity that has a publicly accessible Internet
website on which the publicly accessible Internet website has a
substantial portion of material that is harmful to minors.
"Distributes." To issue, sell, give, provide, deliver,
transfer, transmute, circulate or disseminate by any means.
"Internet." The term shall mean the same as in section 7621
(relating to definitions).
"Material harmful to minors." The following:
(1) material that the average person, applying
contemporary community standards, would find, taking the
material as a whole and with respect to minors, is designed
to appeal to, or is designed to pander to, the prurient
interest;
(2) material that exploits, is devoted to or principally
consists of descriptions of actual, simulated or animated
display or depiction of any of the following, in a manner
patently offensive with respect to minors:
(i) pubic hair, anus, vulva, genitals or nipple of
the female breast;
(ii) touching, caressing or fondling of nipples,
breasts, buttocks, anuses or genitals; and
(iii) sexual intercourse, masturbation, sodomy,
bestiality, oral copulation, flagellation, excretory
functions, exhibitions or any other sexual act; or
(3) material that taken as a whole lacks serious
literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.
"Minor." An individual under 18 years of age.
"News-gathering organization." One of the following:
(1) an employee of a newspaper, news publication or news
source, printed or on an online or mobile platform, of
