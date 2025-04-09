Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,656 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 603 Printer's Number 611

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - recognized entity that has a publicly accessible Internet

website on which the publicly accessible Internet website has a

substantial portion of material that is harmful to minors.

"Distributes." To issue, sell, give, provide, deliver,

transfer, transmute, circulate or disseminate by any means.

"Internet." The term shall mean the same as in section 7621

(relating to definitions).

"Material harmful to minors." The following:

(1) material that the average person, applying

contemporary community standards, would find, taking the

material as a whole and with respect to minors, is designed

to appeal to, or is designed to pander to, the prurient

interest;

(2) material that exploits, is devoted to or principally

consists of descriptions of actual, simulated or animated

display or depiction of any of the following, in a manner

patently offensive with respect to minors:

(i) pubic hair, anus, vulva, genitals or nipple of

the female breast;

(ii) touching, caressing or fondling of nipples,

breasts, buttocks, anuses or genitals; and

(iii) sexual intercourse, masturbation, sodomy,

bestiality, oral copulation, flagellation, excretory

functions, exhibitions or any other sexual act; or

(3) material that taken as a whole lacks serious

literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.

"Minor." An individual under 18 years of age.

"News-gathering organization." One of the following:

(1) an employee of a newspaper, news publication or news

source, printed or on an online or mobile platform, of

20250SB0603PN0611 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 603 Printer's Number 611

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more