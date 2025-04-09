Senate Bill 604 Printer's Number 612
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - 2. The Commission shall defend any member, officer,
executive director, employee or representative of the
Commission in any civil action seeking to impose liability
arising out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission
that occurred within the scope of Commission employment,
duties, or responsibilities, or that the person against whom
the claim is made had a reasonable basis for believing
occurred within the scope of Commission employment, duties,
or responsibilities; provided that nothing herein shall be
construed to prohibit that person from retaining his or her
own counsel; and provided further, that the actual or alleged
act, error, or omission did not result from that person's
intentional or willful or wanton misconduct.
3. The Commission shall indemnify and hold harmless any
member, officer, executive director, employee, or
representative of the Commission for the amount of any
settlement or judgment obtained against that person arising
out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission that
occurred within the scope of Commission employment, duties,
or responsibilities, or that such person had a reasonable
basis for believing occurred within the scope of Commission
employment, duties, or responsibilities, provided that the
actual or alleged act, error, or omission did not result from
the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct of that
person.
SECTION 10. DATA SYSTEM
A. The Commission shall provide for the development,
maintenance, operation, and utilization of a coordinated
database and reporting system containing licensure, Adverse
Action, and Investigative Information on all licensed
