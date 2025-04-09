Senate Bill 606 Printer's Number 614
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 614
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
606
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND COLEMAN, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of
school directors, providing for posting of offers of
employment for certain administrators; and, in intermediate
units, providing for posting of offers of employment for
certain staff.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding sections
to read:
Section 529. Posting of Offers of Employment for Certain
Administrators.--A board of school directors that extends an
offer of employment to a person for the position of district
superintendent, assistant district superintendent, associate
superintendent or principal in the school district shall post
the offer on the school district's publicly accessible Internet
website. The posting shall include the details of the offer and
proposed contract, including salary and the term of the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.