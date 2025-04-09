Senate Bill 610 Printer's Number 616
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 616
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
610
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COSTA AND KANE,
APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for enrolled dependents right to confidentiality for health
care services received.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.11. Enrolled Dependents Right to Confidentiality
for Health Care Services Received.--(a) A health insurance
policy or government program that is offered, issued or renewed
in this Commonwealth shall include policies and procedures that
comply with Federal and State law to ensure that all
