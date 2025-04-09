Senate Bill 610 Printer's Number 616

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 616

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

610

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COSTA AND KANE,

APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for enrolled dependents right to confidentiality for health

care services received.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Enrolled Dependents Right to Confidentiality

for Health Care Services Received.--(a) A health insurance

policy or government program that is offered, issued or renewed

in this Commonwealth shall include policies and procedures that

comply with Federal and State law to ensure that all

