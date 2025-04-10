Eagle Lasers Launches New American Subsidiary to Serve the Growing U.S. Sheet Metal Cutting Market

Eagle Lasers Launches New American Subsidiary

POLAND, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle announces the opening of its new American subsidiary , strengthening its presence in the United States. With the flagship iNspire model representing 95.6% of the company’s diffusion in Mainland USA and 67.1% of machines sold featuring 20+ kW of power, the U.S. market continues to show a clear preference for high-performance sheet metal cutting solutions.Recent industry research indicates that the U.S. sheet metal cutting market is set to grow at a compound annual rate of around 5–6% over the coming years. This growth is driven by increased investments in automation, energy-efficient systems, and a surge in demand from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.The opening of Eagle’s American branch is further strengthened by the leadership of experienced industry experts. Fairmont Machinery—until now Eagle’s sole distributor in the U.S. with outstanding performance—will continue to play a key role. Now acting as a strategic market partner alongside Eagle Americas, Fairmont’s vast know-how will be essential in expanding market reach and ensuring continuity in customer relationships and support services.The launch of the new subsidiary reinforces Eagle’s strategy to offer tailored solutions that support the growth of U.S. manufacturing while continuing to expand its global market footprint.

