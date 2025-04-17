iRAYPLE Powers Smart Logistics Innovation at SITL 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From April 1st to 3rd, 2025, at Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1 in Paris, iRAYPLE took part in SITL 2025, one of Europe’s foremost exhibitions for transport and logistics innovation, where it showcased its latest advancements in machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics for the smart logistics sector.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔, supporting a 60kg payload with speeds up to 2.0 m/s, and the 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐂, featuring a robust 1500kg load capacity and 1.2 m/s speed, are built to handle both lightweight and heavy-duty logistics with precision and efficiency. Their robust capacities make it ideal for applications in narrow aisles and diverse vehicle types, offering significant improvements in operational efficiency while effectively reducing logistics costs.The 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 is iRAYPLE’s counterbalance forklift AMR with a 1500kg load capacity, designed for narrow aisles and closed pallet handling. Its 360° laser fusion vision enables obstacle detection as low as 5 cm, with features like backward sensing and missing pallet detection. For high-precision tasks, it achieves ±10mm positioning accuracy with reflectors—offering a powerful and safe solution for automated heavy-duty logistics.𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐑𝟑𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 is an introductory-level code reader featuring a compact, integrated design that fits easily into confined or space-constrained equipment. With seamless integration of optics, it offers a user-friendly setup and reliable code reading performance. Balancing simplicity and functionality, the R3000 Series is ideal for small field-of-view (FOV) scenarios.AI-enabled 𝐑𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 code readers ensure fast and accurate reading of both 1D and 2D codes, even under challenging conditions. Its compact structure and rotatable connectors support effortless integration into tight spaces. With three built-in illumination configurations, the R4000 Series offers adaptable lighting for diverse tasks, making it a smart choice for medium-to-small FOV applications.𝐑𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 combines advanced AI-driven decoding with high-resolution imaging, delivering exceptional performance in fast-paced and high-complexity code reading environments. Equipped with 1.6MP and 5MP sensors and powered by high-efficiency chipsets, it excels in identifying small and dense codes at high speeds.𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬The iRAYPLE Code Reading Portal is a high-efficiency, AI-powered vision solution tailored for intelligent warehousing workflows. Leveraging deep learning and intelligent label detection algorithms, it ensures precise and reliable data capture for both inbound and outbound logistics. With flexible configuration to suit various palletizing scenarios, it contributes to reduced manual labor and accelerated warehouse automation.𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧At SITL 2025, iRAYPLE presented its latest innovations in machine vision and AMR technologies, redefining standards for intelligent warehousing. Committed to continuous innovation and open collaboration, iRAYPLE strives to enhance the flexibility and scalability of warehouse operations—empowering customers to achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

