Dutch Erasmus+ Students Visit EXANTE to Discover Malta’s Career Opportunities

Dutch students speaking to XNT's Patrick O'Brien in Malta

VALLETTA, MALTA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the morning of 25 March, XNT LTD., trading under the global brand name EXANTE, welcomed a group of 35 Erasmus+ exchange students from the Netherlands to its Malta office to get a taste of the world of finance.Malta, home to a diverse workforce from across the EU and beyond, continues to grow as a hub for ambitious professionals in the finance sector. As part of EXANTE's ongoing effort to promote the island as a thriving place to build a career, the company opened its doors to the next generation of talent.The students, currently studying for a variety of careers, including finance and economics, were introduced to the company and its operations. The visit included a walkthrough of the office, a look at EXANTE’s trading platform, and a discussion about the future of fintech and trading.EXANTE team members spoke about their daily work, how they got into the industry, and what it’s like to work with clients across different markets.The visit gave students a chance to ask questions, engage in discussion, hear different perspectives, and explore how their studies might connect to future careers in finance.XNT’s Director, Patrick O’Brien said: “At EXANTE, we always welcome the chance to support education, and this visit was a reminder of the curiosity and drive that continue to shape the next generation of talent across the globe.”Have a look at some of the highlights from the experience on EXANTE's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5145FWIcGM

