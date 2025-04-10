HonorHealth Opens Medical Campus at Peoria

HonorHealth Medical Campus at Peoria exterior HonorHealth Medical Campus at Peoria exterior HonorHealth Medical Campus at Peoria exterior Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO Mayor Jason Beck, Peoria, Arizona

This is an important addition to our city, as it brings high-quality employment, and close-to-home access to a variety of medical care services.

We are excited to bring world-class medical services to the residents of Peoria and the Northwest Valley through this new facility.” — Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 9 for their latest healthcare facility, HonorHealth Medical Campus at Peoria The roughly 100,000 square foot medical facility on the east side of Loop 101 on 83rd Avenue, north of Thunderbird, is a one-stop-shop for a variety of services, including cancer care, primary care, physical therapy, gastroenterology, breast surgery, outpatient surgery, medical imaging and more.‘With multiple specialties located on the same campus, patients will benefit from increased access to specialists and seamless coordination across the care continuum, reducing the need for patients to visit multiple locations,” said Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO. “We are excited to bring world-class medical services to the residents of Peoria and the Northwest Valley through this new facility.”"We are thrilled to welcome HonorHealth’s new Peoria medical campus at Thunderbird and the 101," said Mayor Jason Beck. "This is an important addition to our city on two fronts, as it brings high-quality employment, and close-to-home access to a variety of medical care services for our residents."All offered services are expected to be operational by early May. More information and updates are available at HonorHealth Medical Campus at Peoria.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 16,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

