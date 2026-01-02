HonorHealth expands primary care access across the Valley with acquisition of Evernorth Care Group locations

Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO

HonorHealth acquires 11 Evernorth Care Group sites, expanding primary care access and integrated services across the Valley.

This transition reinforces our commitment to improving health and vitality and maintaining, and where necessary, creating access points and opportunities for patients to receive the care they need.” — Todd LaPorte

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, has officially finalized the acquisition of 11 Evernorth Care Group locations from Cigna Healthcare of Arizona. This milestone expands convenient access points to high-quality care and reinforces HonorHealth’s commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered services throughout the Valley.For more than 50 years, Evernorth Care Group has supported Arizona families with integrated primary care, serving nearly 80,000 patients. Now part of the HonorHealth network — which includes nine acute-care hospitals, a comprehensive accountable care organization, specialty and urgent care, and an expanding network of community-based resources — patients will benefit from a seamless healthcare experience across a wider spectrum of services.“This transition reinforces our commitment to improving health and vitality and maintaining, and where necessary, creating access points and opportunities for patients to receive the care they need, when and where they need it,” said Todd LaPorte, CEO, HonorHealth. “Rooted in Arizona and built to serve our communities, we’re making it easier for patients to access world-class healthcare — supported by more than 45 primary care locations, a comprehensive cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, a research institute and a wide range of community programs. Our caregivers work together every day to deliver care that is both highly skilled and deeply compassionate.”This acquisition reflects HonorHealth’s long-term vision to deliver a more complete and connected experience for every patient — built on decades of trust, teamwork and a commitment to doing what’s right for the communities we serve.For the latest updates about the transition, please visit HonorHealth.com/Evernorth ###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

