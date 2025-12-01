HonorHealth launches Whole Health Institute focused on prevention and whole-person care

Dr. Shad Marvasti, HonorHealth Whole Health Institute Executive Director

HonorHealth Whole Health Institute: transforming care through prevention, whole-person focus, and evidence-based lifestyle interventions.

This is a unique opportunity to reimagine healthcare by placing prevention and well-being at the center of the patient experience using evidence-based models that improve health outcomes.” — Shad Marvasti, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley-based nonprofit healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, today announced the launch of the HonorHealth Whole Health Institute, a bold step toward transforming healthcare by focusing on prevention, whole-person care and evidence-based lifestyle interventions.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six in ten Americans suffer from a chronic disease, representing seven of the top ten causes of death in the U.S. While genetics account for about 30% of risk, the remaining 70% is driven by diet, stress, lifestyle and social determinants of health. The HonorHealth Whole Health Institute aims to address these factors by combining evidence-based therapies with the best of integrative and lifestyle medicine.“Launching the Whole Health Institute reflects HonorHealth’s commitment to moving beyond sick care toward true health and healing,” said Todd LaPorte, CEO, HonorHealth. “This institute will help us build innovative care models that empower patients, strengthen our communities, and advance our mission to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.”The Institute will integrate clinical care, research, education and community engagement to help patients prevent, treat and reverse chronic disease through personalized approaches. Programs will include the Center for Culinary Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine Primary Care, Medical Fitness and Longevity Center, and Diabetes Center of Excellence, among others. Each program is designed as part of a care ecosystem that helps patients make healthier choices and have better outcomes over time.“This is a unique opportunity to reimagine healthcare by placing prevention and well-being at the center of the patient experience,” added Shad Marvasti, M.D. , Whole Health Institute Executive Director. “With support from colleagues, philanthropic partners and academic leaders, we can build sustainable, evidence-based models that improve health outcomes and build healthier communities across Arizona and beyond.”The Whole Health Institute will collaborate with HonorHealth Foundation to secure philanthropic support and with Arizona State University to advance education and research in integrative health and lifestyle medicine.For more information, visit wholehealth.honorhealth.com ###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

All of us. All for you TV commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.