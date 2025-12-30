HonorHealth earns 2025 Wellbeing First Champion recognition supporting physician and APP well-being

Anthony Avellino, M.D., chief medical officer, HonorHealth Medical Group, Specialty Division

HonorHealth named 2025 Wellbeing First Champion for removing barriers to mental health care and supporting physician and APP well-being.

Being named an ALL IN Wellbeing First Champion shows our commitment to supporting physicians and APPs, ensuring every team member feels safe seeking mental health care.” — Anthony Avellino, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth , a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the Scottsdale and greater Phoenix metropolitan area, has been named a 2025 Wellbeing First Champion by ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, recognizing the system’s commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of physicians and advanced practice providers (APP).This designation confirms that HonorHealth’s licensure and credentialing applications no longer include intrusive or stigmatizing mental health questions, a key step in ensuring clinicians can seek care without worrying about how it may affect their job or license.“Being recognized as an ALL IN Wellbeing First Champion by the Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation reflects our commitment to caring for the health and well-being of our physicians and advanced practice providers,” said Anthony Avellino, M.D., chief medical officer, HonorHealth Medical Group – Specialty Division and the associate dean for Clinical Faculty Affairs, chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences, and professor of medicine at the Arizona State University John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering. “We want every team member to feel supported and safe seeking the care they need, including mental health.”Each year, ALL IN reviews participating healthcare organizations to verify that policies and processes remove unnecessary barriers for clinicians to access mental health care. The coalition advocates nationally for safer, healthier workplaces for physicians, APPs and nurses.“Across the country, health workers are at an increased risk for burnout and mental health conditions,” said Corey Feist, co-founder of ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare and CEO of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation. “Many health workers feel they cannot speak up about their mental health without being criticized by colleagues or losing their jobs. Today, physicians and nurses die by suicide at two times the rate of the general population. We as a nation must better protect these lives, and I applaud our Wellbeing First Champions for their leadership to support the well-being of health workers.”By earning this designation, HonorHealth is showing leadership in protecting the well-being of its workforce.To learn more about HonorHealth’s well-being resources for team members, visit HonorHealthBenefits.com About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,100 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

