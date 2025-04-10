Official CBP Statement - Liberation Day
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is uniquely positioned to implement and enforce the President’s tariffs using all our enforcement and revenue collection authorities. CBP has successfully implemented 13 tariff-related presidential actions during this Administration and each day collects over $200 million in additional associated revenue.
CBP is working closely with other government agencies to implement “Liberation Day” announcements and will continue to provide detailed guidance to promote compliance and uniform enforcement across the nation. Serving on America’s frontline, CBP strictly enforces all laws and Presidential directives to secure our economic sovereignty and is fully equipped and ready to collect duties owed for goods subject to tariff and small packages.
CBP is collecting the following additional tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 as of April 3rd, 2025:
- an additional 25% duty on passenger vehicles and light trucks from all countries.
CBP will be collecting the following additional tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA):
- a 10% tariff on all countries beginning April 5, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT with exclusions.
- an individualized reciprocal higher tariff from 11% to 50% for 86 countries with exclusions on April 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT.
- applicable duties on products of China and Hong Kong that previously qualified for duty-free treatment sent through means other than the international postal network valued at or under $800 from China starting May 2, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT.
- a duty valued at 30% of the value or $25 per item for postal items containing goods from China and Hong Kong sent through the international postal network valued at or under $800. The duty rate on such goods will increase to $50 per item after June 1, 2025.
Following recent Presidential actions, CBP has collected the following duties under:
- EO 14195 (Imposing Duties To Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China: over $4.8 billion.
- EO 14193 (Imposing Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border): around $861 million.
- EO 14194 (Imposing Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border): over $2 billion.
- Section 232 on steel and aluminum imports: over $1 billion.
For additional information on tariff and de minimis implementation:
- CBP issues Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) notices on each tariff implementation update in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) and will continue to communicate updates and related technical information via CSMS. The public can review these notices at Cargo Systems Messaging Service.
- Find Frequently Asked Questions about the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
