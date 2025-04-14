Pre-orders for the 1/4 Scale 'Darkstalkers Morrigan' Statue Began April 10, 2025

Real Elite Masterline Darkstalkers Morrigan Front view image Size Nameplate Stand *BONUS PART Morrigan and Lilith

Prime 1 Studio has announced the “Real Elite Masterline Darkstalkers Morrigan” statue. Pre-orders opened on April 10, 2025, with release set for October 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio presents a 1/4 scale statue of Morrigan from Capcom’s fighting game series “Darkstalkers,” released as part of the Real Elite Masterline series.This statue brings Morrigan’s distinctive anime-style appearance into three dimensions through a sculpt and paint approach that combines realistic detailing with stylized expression. The leg-crossing pose reflects her elegance and uninhibited personality. Her eyes have been slightly enlarged and feature narrow vertical pupils reminiscent of nocturnal animals, emphasizing her identity as a Darkstalker. The wing membranes are finished with pearl paint to create a glow-like effect. Her skin tone has been rendered in a porcelain-like shade, deviating from natural human tones. The costume features varied textures by section to reflect the look and weight of different materials.The base incorporates a gothic design inspired by the themes of succubus seduction and power, combining elements such as a coiled serpent and petrified figures. In the Bonus Version, a nameplate stand featuring motifs of bats, candles, and a castle is included.This statue can also be displayed alongside the upcoming Lilith release as a pair.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Darkstalkers Morrigan Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1099Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: October 2026Scale: 1/4H: 55cm W: 45cm D: 37cmWeight: 10.5kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items- Darkstalkers Themed Base- One (1) Nameplate Stand *BONUS PARTCopyright: (C) CAPCOMFor more details, visit our online store

Morrigan Product PV

