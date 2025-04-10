Hard Asset Management Acquires Ultra-Rare 1836 Classic Head Proof Gold Set Valued at $5.5 Million

Two of the Rarest Early American Proof Coins Join Firm's Reserve Collection Amidst Record Market Growth

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the Rarest Early American Proof Coins Join Firm's Reserve Collection Amidst Record Market GrowthHard Asset Management, a global leader in rare coins and precious metals, has acquired an extraordinary two-coin set of early American proof gold: the 1836 $5 Classic Head Half Eagle graded PCGS PR67 Deep Cameo and the 1836 $2.5 Classic Head Quarter Eagle graded PCGS PR66 Deep Cameo. With a combined value estimated value well over $5 million, these are some of the significant rare coins in all of numismatics."These two coins represent the pinnacle of early American proof gold coinage," said Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "Acquiring this set reinforces our commitment to providing clients access to the most exceptional rarities available in the global marketplace."Unmatched Rarity and Exceptional Investment PerformanceThe 1836 $5 Classic Head Half Eagle, graded PCGS PR67 Deep Cameo, is the single highest-graded proof of its kind at PCGS. According to auction records and numismatic census data, only five specimens are known, with two held in museum collections. This coin is one of just three available to private collectors and is the only known example in Deep Cameo at this grade.Market data demonstrates the extraordinary appreciation potential of these ultra-rare coins:• A comparable 1835 $5 PR67+ DCAM sold for $822,500 in 2016, and similar specimens have since appreciated by 50-70% in just the past few years.• An 1821 Capped Head $5 PR65 Cameo realized $4.62 million in January 2023, representing a staggering 115% increase from its previous auction appearance.• An 1829 Capped Head $5 PR66+ Cameo achieved $3.84 million in April 2023, more than tripling its previous sale price from a decade earlier.The 1836 $2.5 Classic Head Quarter Eagle, graded PCGS PR66 Deep Cameo, is similarly historic. It is the finest known specimen available to collectors, with only one other known example housed in the Smithsonian Institution. The Deep Cameo designation and pristine state of preservation further elevate its status in the rare coin market.Past performance of comparable coins demonstrates remarkable appreciation:• In January 2023, an 1835 $2.5 PR67 DCAM sold for $1.2 million, a 140% increase from its prior sale just five years earlier.• An 1824/1 $2.5 PR67 fetched $1.74 million in April 2023, nearly doubling its previous auction record.• A 1836 $2.5 PR65+ DCAM sold for $396,000 in 2018 and would likely command over $750,000 in today's market, highlighting the rapid 89% appreciation in this segment in just seven years.Record-Breaking Market Appreciation in 2024-2025The acquisition comes amid an unprecedented period of explosive growth in the numismatic market. The PCGS3000 Index shows overall growth of 16% for elite U.S. rarities in 2024, with proof gold outperforming the broader index. The first quarter of 2025 has already established this year as a landmark period for rare coin valuations, with gold coins specifically demonstrating extraordinary appreciation amid gold prices surging beyond $3,000 per ounce.• The 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle (MS65+ PCGS, CAC) realized $3.84 million at Heritage's January 2025 FUN auction, representing a substantial 24% increase in just four years from its previous record of $3.09 million in 2021.• A 1798 Capped Bust Right Half Eagle (Small Eagle, AU55 PCGS) achieved $3 million in January 2025, a remarkable 52% appreciation in just one year from its previous record of $1.98 million in 2024.• The 1869 Liberty Gold Double Eagle (PCGS Proof-66+ DCAM, CAC Green) commanded $1.372 million in January 2025, more than doubling its last known sale price and establishing a new high-water mark for Liberty Double Eagles in proof format.• The 1868 Liberty Gold Double Eagle (PCGS Proof-64+ DCAM, CAC Green) achieved $421,000 in January 2025, representing a 73% appreciation from its last auction appearance just three years ago.These exceptional results demonstrate the robust trajectory of the rare gold coin market, with pre-1933 gold coins increasingly recognized as premium stores of value. With spot gold regularly exceeding $2,600 per ounce in early 2025, numismatic gold coins have experienced particularly strong appreciation.Market Forces Driving Exceptional AppreciationSeveral factors are fueling this extraordinary appreciation trajectory:• Record-high gold prices exceeding $3,000 per ounce in April 2025 have dramatically boosted numismatic gold coin valuations, with appreciation rates far outpacing the underlying metal• Growing investor recognition that rare gold coins have historically outperformed traditional markets during periods of economic uncertainty, with appreciation rates of 30-100% for premium specimens in just the last 24 months• Intensified competition among collectors building registry sets, driving record prices and rapid appreciation for finest-known examples• Quality premium expansion, with CAC-approved coins now commanding 40-100% above non-CAC counterparts, compared to 20-50% premiums just three years ago• Recent economic policies creating market volatility that has positioned tangible assets like rare American coins to experience accelerated appreciation compared to traditional investmentsWith over $400 million in rare coin transactions facilitated, Hard Asset Management continues to be a driving force in the numismatic investment sector. The firm's acquisition of these 1836 proofs aligns perfectly with the broader market trend toward ultra-rare, historically significant assets with proven appreciation potential.Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

