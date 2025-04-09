Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Diabetes Council

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed K. Renee’ Yarbrough-Yale, D.N.P. and reappointed Dirrell Jones, Michael Kelly, Ph.D., and Jason Ryan to the Texas Diabetes Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Council addresses issues affecting people with diabetes in Texas and advises the Texas Legislature on legislation that is needed to develop and maintain a statewide system of quality education services to all people with diabetes and health professionals who offer diabetes treatment and education.

K. Renee’ Yarbrough-Yale, D.N.P. of North Richland Hills is the Inpatient Diabetes Program Coordinator for JPS Health Network in Fort Worth. She is a member of the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, American Nurses Association, Texas Nurses Association, National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, and Sigma Theta Tau International. Yarbrough-Yale received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Doctor of Nursing Practice, and a post-graduate certificate as a Clinical Nurse Specialist from Texas Christian University.

Dirrell Jones of Farmers Branch is a senior trial attorney for Redeem Trial Attorneys. He is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, State Bar of Texas, and the Dallas Bar Association. He is a marriage group leader at Faith4Life Church. Jones received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Master of Science in Educational Psychology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from DePaul College of Law.

Michael Kelly, Ph.D. of El Paso is vice president of programs for Paso del Norte Health Foundation. He is a member of Council on Foundations, Philanthropy Southwest, American Diabetes Association, Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council at Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Community Mobilization for the Philanthropic Coalition at the National Academy of Medicine, El Paso Downtown Management District Marketing Committee, and Eta Sigma Gamma. Kelly received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Sam Houston State University and Master of Health Education and Doctor of Philosophy in Health Education from Texas A&M University.

Jason Ryan of Houston serves as executive vice president for CenterPoint Energy. Ryan is a member of the American Gas Association Legal Committee, board member for the Association of Electric Companies of Texas, and member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is a board member for the Lone Star Flight Museum. Ryan received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Juris Doctor from UT School of Law.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.