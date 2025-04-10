Legislation Introduced to Support Municipalities with Pilot Framework for Safe Disposal of Derelict Structures

CANADA, April 10 - Released on April 9, 2025

Today, Minister Eric Schmalz introduced amendments to The Construction Codes Act to support the Government of Saskatchewan's pilot framework to assist municipalities in dealing with derelict structures.

"Municipalities are in the best position to ensure the long-term safety and prosperity of their communities," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "By updating this legislation to support our derelict buildings pilot framework, the Government of Saskatchewan is helping local leadership practically and effectively address the challenges posed by municipally-owned derelict properties."

Derelict buildings can present economic, financial and social challenges for municipalities and can be costly to maintain or remove. At the Saskatchewan Association for Rural Municipalities' annual convention in March, the provincial government announced the development of a pilot framework intended to help eligible municipalities dispose of these structures as well as provide a training opportunity for local volunteer fire departments.

"We have heard from SARM, SUMA and other municipal leaders that have asked for this opportunity to provide training scenarios for our world class volunteer firefighters that are the cornerstone of our rural communities," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "We look forward to seeing the continued collaboration that will benefit many across our province."

The pilot framework's parameters are being developed in partnership with multiple ministries and agencies and details will be available to municipalities in summer 2025.

