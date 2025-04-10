Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Announces its National Celebration of Achievement Gala to be held in Phoenix on July 3, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation proudly announces its first-ever Celebration of Achievement Gala, set to take place on Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 6:00-10:00 p.m., in Phoenix, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. This premier black-tie event will bring together distinguished guests, community leaders, and supporters to honor young trailblazers and recognize organizations making a lasting impact in the Phoenix metropolitan area.Under the theme “Celebrating and Supporting Our Youth,” the evening will showcase the transformative power of education, mentorship, and community engagement. The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation is committed to empowering the next generation, having awarded $125,000 in scholarships in 2024 to outstanding high school, undergraduate, and graduate students across the nation. This year, the Foundation aims to provide even more support to deserving scholars.“We are thrilled to host the 2025 Celebration of Achievement in a new fashion,” said Donald C. Bland, Chairman of the Celebration of Achievement Committee. “This evening gala will let us showcase our scholars during an event filled with style and celebratory flair. By investing in the education and success of our youth, we are shaping the future of our country. We invite everyone to be part of this powerful night of inspiration and celebration.”There are three ways to participate in this milestone event:- Purchase Tickets – Individual tickets are available for $200 per person.- Become a Sponsor – Various sponsorship opportunities are available, providing a chance to make a lasting impact. Click here to view the Sponsorship Brochure.- Make a Donation – Unable to attend? Contributions of any size will directly support scholarships and youth initiatives. Click the Make a Donation button to give.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, July 3, 2025, 6:00 PMLocation: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, ArizonaAttire: Black Tie attire preferredFor more information and to secure your tickets, visit our website . Join us for an unforgettable night as we celebrate success, uplift our youth, and build a brighter future together!###About The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation:The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and community initiatives that empower young people and strengthen communities. Through scholarships, mentorship programs, and civic engagement, the Foundation is committed to fostering leadership and excellence nationwide.

