Greater Phoenix Urban League Announces 32nd Annual Fundraising Tournament, ‘Golf with Purpose,’ at Troon North Golf Club

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Phoenix Urban League (GPUL) is proud to announce its 32nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser, now named the Golf with Purpose Urban League Tournament Fundraiser. The tournament has moved to Monday, January 19, 2026, at the iconic Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale.This year’s tournament will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, offering the community a meaningful way to honor Dr. King’s legacy through service, unity, and impactful support for families across the Valley.The event will feature an 8:30 a.m. registration and breakfast, followed by a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start, and a post-tournament celebration with food and festivities for all participants. Nestled in the foothills of Pinnacle Peak, Troon North provides one of Arizona’s premier desert golf experiences, making this year’s tournament the most scenic yet.Proceeds from the tournament directly benefit GPUL’s essential programs, including education initiatives, homeownership assistance, and job readiness and workforce development, all aimed toward creating economic opportunity and stability for underserved communities.For more than 80 years, GPUL has been a leading force in advancing equity, access, and empowerment throughout the Phoenix region. This year’s tournament gives supporters a new and exciting way to stand with GPUL in continuing the work Dr. King envisioned: uplifting communities and ensuring that every person has the opportunity to thrive.Sponsorship OpportunitiesA wide range of sponsorship levels is available. Benefits vary by level and may include foursomes, tee signage, social media visibility, raffle item recognition, and on-site brand presence.Individual player registration is $400, and a foursome is $1,600. Players, sponsors, and supporters may register or request an invoice at https://gphxul.ejoinme.org/gpulgolf Registration details are due by Friday, January 9, 2026. For more information, please email events@gphxul.org.###About the Greater Phoenix Urban LeagueThe mission of the Greater Phoenix Urban League is to serve as an agent of change, supporting minorities and those in need in achieving economic and social equality. GPUL focuses on five foundational areas: economic empowerment, housing, education, civic engagement, and health and wellness—working to create a better, more equitable Arizona for all. Learn more about the Greater Phoenix Urban League here

